18,081 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178,598 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,914 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 42,466 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,227,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,564,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.95. The stock had a trading volume of 160,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.10. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

