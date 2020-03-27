181,208 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.26. 23,533,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

