$185.90 Million in Sales Expected for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce sales of $185.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Addus Homecare reported sales of $139.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $644.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.00 million to $648.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $761.84 million, with estimates ranging from $747.92 million to $773.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Addus Homecare.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of ADUS opened at $70.00 on Friday. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $104.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,236.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,743.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,490. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 464.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

