18,524 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 437.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,806,000 after purchasing an additional 85,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.06. 4,973,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,195. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

