185,600 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

SSNC stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 143,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,752. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

