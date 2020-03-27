$199.90 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce $199.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.29 million to $204.32 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $174.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $790.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.70 million to $800.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $862.61 million, with estimates ranging from $840.70 million to $878.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 64,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

