1irstcoin (FST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.06 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.06 million and $52,805.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 81% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00012129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01440483 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,751 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

