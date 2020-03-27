$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann purchased 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHC opened at $15.44 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

