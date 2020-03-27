21,600 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after buying an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,308,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 832,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of CPT opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.