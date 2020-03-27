$22.82 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report sales of $22.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $23.11 million. Medical Transcription Billing posted sales of $15.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year sales of $100.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $104.36 million, with estimates ranging from $104.34 million to $104.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTBC. HC Wainwright lowered Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of MTBC opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $95,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,853 shares of company stock worth $650,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

