22,961 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,337,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.03.

Shares of DE traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,891. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its 200 day moving average is $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

