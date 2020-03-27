23,062 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. 920,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

