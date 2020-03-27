23,714,975 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,714,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,815,000. Capital International Investors owned about 2.28% of Baker Hughes A GE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $929,649,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $824,125,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,175,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,350,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.