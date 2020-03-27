$244.45 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) to report sales of $244.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.99 million. Antero Midstream reported sales of $265.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

AM stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.