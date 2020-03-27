25,065 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,655,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,823,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

