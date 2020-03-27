25,606 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $469,948,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 543,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 112,755.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 432,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 431,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,711,000.

SIZE stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,228. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

