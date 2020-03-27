2,656,600 Shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,656,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,646,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.73% of OneConnect Financial Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OCFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,914,000.

Shares of OCFT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,951. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million.

OCFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

