26,882 Shares in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in InterXion by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,147,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InterXion by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,469 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth $132,238,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth $79,979,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterXion during the 4th quarter worth $60,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of INXN opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. InterXion Holding NV has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

