28,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $27.61. 3,808,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,675. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.