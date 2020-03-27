29,002 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,002 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 249,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.59. 9,729,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,039,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

