2,993 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,204,053 shares of company stock valued at $335,936,779. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $47.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,335.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.52. The company has a market capitalization of $757.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.