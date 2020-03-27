$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $14.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $14.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $14.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.17.

Shares of BIIB opened at $304.94 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.18 and its 200-day moving average is $283.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

