$30.77 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $30.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $26.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $122.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $124.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.05 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $129.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

FMNB stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $320.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other news, Director Terry A. Moore bought 6,300 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $101,997.00. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $363,651 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.