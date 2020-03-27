30,107 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $40.58 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

