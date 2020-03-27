33,413 Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB opened at $50.81 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

