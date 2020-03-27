34,424 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

