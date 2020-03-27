377,717 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 377,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $734,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.