3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of 3M worth $1,653,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. 184,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,503,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.25. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.