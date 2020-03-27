$4.46 EPS Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to announce $4.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $20.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.70 to $20.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

NYSE:HII traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.59. The company had a trading volume of 473,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,977. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $147.14 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 71,086 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.