407,200 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Truist Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,890,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

