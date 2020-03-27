43,200 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,663,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,763,000 after acquiring an additional 45,051 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,009,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,424 shares of company stock worth $19,820,268. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

