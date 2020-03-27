$440.44 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will report $440.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $431.71 million to $453.50 million. Acushnet posted sales of $433.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

NYSE GOLF opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3,520.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

