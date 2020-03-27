$451.51 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to announce $451.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.50 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $435.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

