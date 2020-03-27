45,187 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 5,820,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,937. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

