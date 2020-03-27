49,251 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,668. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $66.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.