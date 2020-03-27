498,900 Shares in Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 498,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.72% of Viomi Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hershey Trust Co. grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.97. Viomi Technology Co Ltd – has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $328.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.