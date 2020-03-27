5,000 Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,632,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in WEX by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in WEX by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 91,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $233.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day moving average is $198.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

