$511.20 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce $511.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.90 million and the highest is $550.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $543.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.00%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

