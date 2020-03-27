$529.13 Million in Sales Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will report $529.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. Foundation Building Materials reported sales of $514.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

FBM opened at $12.27 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $432.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

