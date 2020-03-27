537,487 Shares in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Acquired by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 537,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II comprises about 2.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

NCZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.31%.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

