$541.19 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to announce $541.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $557.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $533.01 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $508.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,903,646.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $153,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

