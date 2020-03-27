$55.60 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $55.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.13 billion. McKesson posted sales of $52.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $228.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.27 billion to $228.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $237.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.98 billion to $240.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

