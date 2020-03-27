55,000 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. 3,068,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,323,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.