5,532 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $49.69 on Friday, hitting $1,113.23. 688,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,759. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $766.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Aegis raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,511.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.