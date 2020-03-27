5,696 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,511.24.

Alphabet stock traded down $52.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,110.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,327.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,319.48. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

