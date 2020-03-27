57,975 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000. AbbVie comprises about 3.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 33.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.67. 12,289,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,215,754. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

