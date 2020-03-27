58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of 58.com worth $24,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,502,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,435,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,674,000 after purchasing an additional 769,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 58.com stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. 916,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,863. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04.

Several research firms recently commented on WUBA. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, China International Capital lowered 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

