$6.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $6.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $7.46 billion. Tesla reported sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $29.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $35.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.10 billion to $60.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.85.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $528.16 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $681.96 and a 200-day moving average of $442.81.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.