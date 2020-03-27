$65.10 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $65.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $62.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $265.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.80 million to $272.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $276.70 million, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $281.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE BY opened at $10.76 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 227,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

