$65.10 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) will report sales of $65.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.40 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $62.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $265.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.80 million to $272.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $276.70 million, with estimates ranging from $271.50 million to $281.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NYSE BY opened at $10.76 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 227,959 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply