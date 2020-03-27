65,761 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $49.04. 2,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

